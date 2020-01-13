Volbeat hitting the road for spring 2020 US tour with Clutch

Volbeat, photo by Raymond Ahner / Clutch, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Danish rockers Volbeat have announced a fresh round of spring U.S. tour dates in support of their latest album, 2019’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound. The shows will have strong support from Clutch and The Picturebooks.

The U.S. tour leg will kick off April 4th in Tempe, Arizona and run through a May 13th date at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17. Sandwiched between the headlining gigs are Volbeat’s previously announced appearances at the Epicenter and Twin City Takeover Festivals.



“We can’t wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length Volbeat show to our U.S. fans,” said the band in a statement, “and we’re beyond ecstatic to have our great friends in Clutch and our new friends in The Picturebooks joining us for the ride. We will see you very, very soon!”

(Read: Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen on New Albm, Fatherhood, and More)

Volbeat recently released the a video for the latest Rewind, Replay, Rebound single “Die to Live”, featuring Clutch frontman Neil Fallon. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Fallon join Volbeat onstage each night to perform that track.

General tickets for the new US dates will go on sale via Volbeat’s website starting at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, January 17th, and will also be available here. The Hershey, Pennsylvania, show on May 2nd will feature Gojira as direct support, in place of Clutch.

Check out the full tour itinerary, as well as Volbeat’s video for “Die to Live” featuring Clutch’s Neil Fallon, below.

Volbeat 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

04/04 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Big Surf *

04/05 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

04/07 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom ^

04/08 – Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena ^

04/10 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

04/11 – Beaumont, Texas @ Ford Arena ^

04/13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

04/14 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum ^

04/15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

05/01 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

05/02 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center #

05/03 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival

05/05 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre ^

05/06 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center ^

05/08 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ 93X Twin City Takeover

05/09 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom ^

05/10 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The DeltaPlex Arena ^

05/12 – Baltimore, Md. @ UMBC Event Center ^

05/13 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

^ = w/ Clutch and The Picturebooks

* = radio festival

# = w/ Gojira and The Picturebooks