Waxahatchee, photo by Molly Matalon

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced her new album Saint Cloud, due out March 27th via Merge Records. Additionally, the folk rocker has shared a slew of tour dates, along with the LP’s first single, “Fire”.

Following 2018’s Great Thunder and 2017’s Out in the Storm, the latest effort scales back heavier thickets of electric guitar and distortion for more spacious Americana sounds. Recorded last summer between New York and Texas and produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Big Red Machine), the the 11 tracks include players Bobby Colombo and Bill Lennox of Bonny Doon, Josh Kaufman (Hiss Golden Messenger, Bonny Light Horseman), and Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby, Elvis Perkins).



According to a press release, Saint Cloud was one written after Crutchfield went sober. The result is batch of songs built through “unflinching self-examination” on both self-love and her relationship with a fellow musician, woven throughout locations spread wide as Barcelona to the Mississippi Gulf.

The lead track “Fire” embodies that sonically airy, lyrically direct approach. Minimal instrumentation carries the song’s steady step, leaving a clearing for Crutchfield to vocally ebb and flow in her unique delivery.

In a press statement, Crutchfield spoke about the journey that led to the new track, explaining,

“The idea and melody for “Fire” was dreamt up while driving over the Mississippi River from Memphis into West Memphis, AR, sun reflecting off the water which literally made West Memphis glow. The song’s written by me, to myself. It’s about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you’ve made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip. It’s meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier. If I can accept that I only have a partial view of the universe, and that I can’t know everything or control much of anything, then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself, and be closer to my own truth.”

“Fire” comes equipped with a music video following Crutchfield singing and ruminating along roadside highways. Watch it ahead.

Following the album’s release, Waxahatchee will hit the road (with her Bonny Doon backing band) for a string of tour dates. Shows kick off on April 10th in Detroit, then zigzag and swirl around the US (with one dip into Canada) before wrapping on May 22nd in Madison. Keep an eye on tickets here.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below, along with full tour itinerary.

Pre-orders are up and running, and include formats like CD, a standard LP in a single jacket, and coke bottle-clear Peak Vinyl equipped with a gatefold jacket. Both vinyl versions come with a full color poster. Take your pick over at the online store.

Saint Cloud Artwork:

Saint Cloud Tracklist:

01. Oxbow

02. Can’t Do Much

03. Fire

04. Lilacs

05. The Eye

06. Hell

07. Witches

08. War

09. Arkadelphia

10. Ruby Falls

11. St. Cloud

Waxahatchee 2020 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy *

04/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/15 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/17 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~

04/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/24 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

04/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

04/30 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *

05/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

05/07 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s +

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA +

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

05/10 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery +

05/12 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church +

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +

05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral +

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre +

05/20 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

05/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

* = w/ Ohmme

^ = w/ Radiator Hospital

~ = w/ Bonny Doon & Shamir

+ = w/ Mirah