Wes Anderson, photo by Heather Kaplan

Start shopping twee, it’s going to be a Wes Anderson summer. Searchlight Studios has finally set a US release date for the veteran filmmaker’s forthcoming live action film that’s now breathlessly titled, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas City Sun.

The ensemble film will bow on July 24th, the same date Disney, who now owns Searchlight, will also embark on The Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. However, the buzz should be strong by then as a recent report suggested the film might make its debut at Cannes, seeing how its published screenplay hits Amazon starting May 21st, which just so happens to be the opening night of the film festival.



Once again, the film “brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.” Those tales will be powered by an all-star cast that includes Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, and Owen Wilson.

Too long of a wait? Busy yourselves with our complete ranking of Anderson’s bizarre collection of characters, and revisit our debut season of Filmography, which dissected his entire resume through three expansive episodes.

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Podchaser | Stitcher