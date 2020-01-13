HBO sets Westworld Season 3 premiere date

Westworld season 3

Mark your calendars because HBO has finally revealed the long-awaited premiere date for Westworld Season 3. The sci-fi drama show officially returns on March 15th, 2020.

The announcement was made via a short clip shared on social media that outlines the series of disasters that led to The System. The premiere news follows a pair of previously shared teaser videos.



Season 3, which is titled The New World, will take place in a snazzy World War II-era setting and promises new faces in Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, and Lena Waithe. Other new cast members include Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi; Marshawn Lynch; John Gallagher, Jr.; Michael Ealy; and Tommy Flanagan. Returning to reprise their roles are Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, and Jeffrey Wright.

“When we started, Westworld was a dystopia,” showrunner Jonathan Nolan said during a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con last summer. “Three seasons in, I think it’s the best case scenario, to be perfectly honest. The form of AI we have on the show is thoughtful. Murderous, but thoughtful. I think we’re now heading into the era of dumb artificial intelligence.”

Fellow showrunner Lisa Joy added, “Our civilizations have evolved. The solutions we can find for the things that keep us somewhat primitive and base and ugly in our desires can improve and become more sophisticated. Sometimes there’s a disconnect between that. My car can drive, but we can’t get rid of violence.”

Showrunners J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé also executive produced the Emmy-winning TV series alongside Nolan and Joy.

Check out the announcement teaser below, followed by the most recent full trailer.