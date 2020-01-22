Weyes Blood announces 2020 world tour

Weyes Blood, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Weyes Blood has announced a 2020 world tour. The trek, titled “A Lot Has Changed Tour”, will keep the psychedelic folk musician on the road for the majority of the year.

“A Lot Has Changed Tour” will see Weyes Blood performing in Australia, Europe, and the US starting next month and continuing on through to August. She will be joined by Aldous Harding in New Zealand and by Julia Jacklin for select dates in Australia. Along the route, she will perform live at music festivals like Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Best Kept Secret.



Weyes Blood is touring in support of Titanic Rising, her latest record and one of the best albums of 2019. Get caught up on the record, its backstory, and the influence of movie soundtracks on it by revisiting Weyes Blood’s interview on Kyle Meredith With…, our interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide range of musicians.

Tickets for these upcoming tour dates go on sale this Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can pick them up here.

Weyes Blood 2020 Tour Dates:

02/23 — Perth, AU @ Perth Festival

02/25 — Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

02/26 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Hall

02/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Zoo Twilights #

02/29 — Wollongong, AU @ Farmer & The Owl Festival

03/03 — Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre

03/04 — Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre

03/05 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival

03/07 — Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal

03/08 — Victoria, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

03/13 — Wellington, NZ @ New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre ^

03/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall ^

03/15 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall ^

04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/01 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

05/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

05/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/05 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/06 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/10 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

05/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

06/03-07 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

06/10 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/16 — Cork, IE @ Cork Midsummer Festival

06/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/19 — Istanbul, TU @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival

06/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

07/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

07/04 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

07/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/08 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

07/12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

07/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

07/14 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

^ = w/ Aldous Harding

# = w/ Julia Jacklin