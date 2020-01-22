Weyes Blood announces 2020 world tour

Weyes Blood has announced a 2020 world tour. The trek, titled “A Lot Has Changed Tour”, will keep the psychedelic folk musician on the road for the majority of the year.
“A Lot Has Changed Tour” will see Weyes Blood performing in Australia, Europe, and the US starting next month and continuing on through to August. She will be joined by Aldous Harding in New Zealand and by Julia Jacklin for select dates in Australia. Along the route, she will perform live at music festivals like Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Best Kept Secret.
Weyes Blood is touring in support of Titanic Rising, her latest record and one of the best albums of 2019. Get caught up on the record, its backstory, and the influence of movie soundtracks on it by revisiting Weyes Blood’s interview on Kyle Meredith With…, our interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide range of musicians.
(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)
Tickets for these upcoming tour dates go on sale this Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can pick them up here.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
Weyes Blood 2020 Tour Dates:
02/23 — Perth, AU @ Perth Festival
02/25 — Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
02/26 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Hall
02/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Zoo Twilights #
02/29 — Wollongong, AU @ Farmer & The Owl Festival
03/03 — Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre
03/04 — Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre
03/05 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival
03/07 — Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal
03/08 — Victoria, AU @ Golden Plains Festival
03/13 — Wellington, NZ @ New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre ^
03/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall ^
03/15 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall ^
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/01 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
05/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
05/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/05 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/06 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
05/10 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
05/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
06/03-07 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
06/10 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/16 — Cork, IE @ Cork Midsummer Festival
06/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
06/19 — Istanbul, TU @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival
06/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
07/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
07/04 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
07/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/08 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
07/12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
07/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
07/14 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
^ = w/ Aldous Harding
# = w/ Julia Jacklin