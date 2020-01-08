ABC is bringing back Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Supermarket Sweep

Ken Jennings on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC has announced plans to revive two iconic TV game shows: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Supermarket Sweep.

Based off the British success, the original US version of Millionaire premiered in 1999. It stayed on the air a full 17 seasons and featured a variety of hosts, including Regis Philbin. Now, in celebration of the iconic game show’s 20th anniversary, ABC is bringing back the program for a limited eight-episode run, per The Hollywood Reporter. The network’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, has been tapped to host.



This 2020 Millionaire revival will look a little different compared to seasons past. Instead of random contestants, the new version will be celebrity-focused, with stars playing to raise money for charities. Other updates include an interactive app that’ll allow home viewers to play alongside celebrities, and the chance to compete for the same amount of money as the stars.

(Read: The Top 25 TV Shows of 2019)

In a press statement, Kimmel joked, “Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes.” It won’t be Kimmel’s first time on the show though, as back in 2001 he appeared as a contestant for a special comedy edition.

The show will be served by executive producer Mike Richards (The Price Is Right), along with the original and Emmy-winning Millionaire EP Michael Davies. “My professional career has been inextricably linked with Jimmy’s since the days of Win Ben Stein’s Money, and he was one of the first-ever celebrity contestants on Millionaire in its original run,” Davies stated. “I can’t wait to work with him on this dynamic new version of the show that changed my life and the fortunes of so many who benefitted from and simply loved the game.”

Millionaire won’t be the only classic program to see a star-studded comeback on ABC. The Hollywood Reporter also notes that ’60s game show Supermarket Sweep will be rebooted with 10 new episodes, hosted by former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones.

In a statement, the comedian said she’d “always dreamed” of being on the show. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands,” Jones said. “Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”