Wiggles member Greg Page goes into cardiac arrest during reunion concert

Greg Page of Wiggles

Greg Page, a founding member of the Australian children’s group The Wiggles, is in serious but stable condition after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing while onstage during a reunion concert on Friday, TMZ reports.

As a special benefit concert for Australian bushfire relief, The Wiggles’ Page, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, and Jeff Fatt hit the stage together for the first time since 2016. At the end of the main portion of the set, Page collapsed as he walked off stage. The encore was canceled and Greg was transported to a local hospital.



In a statement, The Wiggles confirmed that Page had suffered a cardiac arrest. “He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern, the statement adds.

Page previously retired from The Wiggles following his diagnosis with orthostatic intolerance, a disorder of the autonomic nervous system.