Windhand announce 2020 North American headlining tour dates

Windhand, photo by Joey Wharton

Windhand will return to the road this spring. The Richmond, Virginia doom band has announced a short East Coast headlining tour for March and a West Coast / Southwest leg for late May.

Philadelphia street metal purveyors and Relapse labelmates Devil Master will support the four-date East Coast leg, which is anchored by a two-night residency at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar on March 20th and 21st.



Windhand will then head back out on May 28th with an appearance at Northwest Terror Fest in Seattle, followed by a week of shows with openers Serial Hawk across the West Coast and Southwest. They also will appear at Psycho Las Vegas in August and the Muddy Roots Festival in Tennessee in September.

The tour news comes just after Windhand released a plethora of unreleased demos, rehearsal takes, live tracks, and alternate mixes in an effort to raise funds to replace the gear that was stolen from them while on tour last fall. It was an unfortunate ending to an otherwise strong year for the band, who toured heavily in support of their 2018 LP, Eternal Return. Despite the setback, the band is ready to hit the road once again.

See the full list of dates and tour poster below. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via respective venues and here.

Windhand 2020 North American Tour Dates:

03/18 – Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony *

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

03/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Northwest Terror Fest

05/29 – Vancouver, BC @ The Venue ^

05/31 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club ^

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Jewels Catch One ^

06/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

06/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ^

06/04 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater ^

08/15-16 – Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas

09/03-06 – Cookeville, TN Muddy Roots Festival

* = w/ Devil Master

^ = w/ Serial Hawk