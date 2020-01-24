YOB announce 2020 US and European tour dates

YOB, photo by Raymond Ahner

Acclaimed doom metal act YOB have announced dates for US and European tours this spring. The Oregon band continues to support its stellar 2018 album, Our Raw Heart.

YOB will kick off a brief US run on March 19th in Sacramento, California. The 10-date jaunt will wrap up March 28th in Boise, Idaho. After that, they’ll hit Europe for 10 shows in May, beginning May 20th in Dresden, Germany.



Our Raw Heart was named by Heavy Consequence as the best metal album of 2018. It also made our list of the Top 25 Metal Albums of the 2010s.

In addition to the March and May tour dates, YOB have been added to the Fire in the Mountains festival, taking place July 10th-12th in Moran, Wyoming.

Tickets for YOB’s tour dates are available at the band’s website. See the full itinerary below.

YOB 2020 Tour Dates:

03/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

03/21 – Oakland, CA @ Metro

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/24 – Tucson, CA @ Club Congress

03/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

03/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

03/28 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

05/20 – Dresden, DE @ Chemiefabrik

05/21 – Hannover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee

05/22 – Zottegem, BE @ Dunk Festival

05/23 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

05/24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

05/25 – Munich, DE @ Strom

05/27 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

05/29 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard

05/30 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Dudefest

07/10-12 – Moran, WY @ Fire In The Mountains