YOB announce 2020 US and European tour dates

Acclaimed doom metal act YOB have announced dates for US and European tours this spring. The Oregon band continues to support its stellar 2018 album, Our Raw Heart.
YOB will kick off a brief US run on March 19th in Sacramento, California. The 10-date jaunt will wrap up March 28th in Boise, Idaho. After that, they’ll hit Europe for 10 shows in May, beginning May 20th in Dresden, Germany.
Our Raw Heart was named by Heavy Consequence as the best metal album of 2018. It also made our list of the Top 25 Metal Albums of the 2010s.
In addition to the March and May tour dates, YOB have been added to the Fire in the Mountains festival, taking place July 10th-12th in Moran, Wyoming.
Tickets for YOB’s tour dates are available at the band’s website. See the full itinerary below.
YOB 2020 Tour Dates:
03/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
03/21 – Oakland, CA @ Metro
03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
03/24 – Tucson, CA @ Club Congress
03/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
03/26 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
03/28 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
05/20 – Dresden, DE @ Chemiefabrik
05/21 – Hannover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee
05/22 – Zottegem, BE @ Dunk Festival
05/23 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
05/24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
05/25 – Munich, DE @ Strom
05/27 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
05/28 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
05/29 – Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard
05/30 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Dudefest
07/10-12 – Moran, WY @ Fire In The Mountains