Yves Tumor announces 2020 headlining tour dates

Yves Tumor, photo via Facebook

Yves Tumor has announced a headlining 2020 tour. The trek, titled “Yves Tumor & Its Band”, sees the experimental electronic artist performing live in North America, Europe, and the UK. Find the complete itinerary below.

On the upcoming tour, Yves Tumor will perform songs from their 2018 album Safe in the Hands of Love, their latest single “Applaud”, and as well as new music that has yet to be released. What’s more, each show will see Yves Tumor “channeling the makings of an iconic rock n roll figure” by staging intimate moments, tense present choices, and ethereal escapes, according to a press release.



(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

The tour kicks off on March 3rd in Nashville, Tennessee and concludes in Gent, Belgium on May 30th. Throughout those three months, Yves Tumor will play live in the US at venues in New Orleans, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, and New York City. They will also make stops in Mexico City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

Find their complete list of tour dates below, and purchase tickets here.

Yves Tumor 2020 Tour Dates:

01/31 — Madrid, ES @ Absolut Manifesto

02/01 — Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

03/03 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/04 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

03/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/08 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

03/10 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

03/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04/02 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

04/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

04/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/08 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/12 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/16 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

04/18 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

04/19 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/20 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings

04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/25 — Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival

05/05 — New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

05/19 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

05/20 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

05/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

05/30 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit

07/10 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/11 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival