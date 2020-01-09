Yves Tumor announces 2020 headlining tour dates

Yves Tumor has announced a headlining 2020 tour. The trek, titled “Yves Tumor & Its Band”, sees the experimental electronic artist performing live in North America, Europe, and the UK. Find the complete itinerary below.
On the upcoming tour, Yves Tumor will perform songs from their 2018 album Safe in the Hands of Love, their latest single “Applaud”, and as well as new music that has yet to be released. What’s more, each show will see Yves Tumor “channeling the makings of an iconic rock n roll figure” by staging intimate moments, tense present choices, and ethereal escapes, according to a press release.
(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)
The tour kicks off on March 3rd in Nashville, Tennessee and concludes in Gent, Belgium on May 30th. Throughout those three months, Yves Tumor will play live in the US at venues in New Orleans, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, and New York City. They will also make stops in Mexico City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Berlin.
Find their complete list of tour dates below, and purchase tickets here.
Yves Tumor 2020 Tour Dates:
01/31 — Madrid, ES @ Absolut Manifesto
02/01 — Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
03/03 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
03/04 — New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
03/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
03/08 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
03/10 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
03/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04/02 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
04/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
04/05 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
04/08 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/12 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/16 — Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
04/18 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
04/19 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/20 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
04/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Kings
04/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/25 — Mexico City, MX @ Ceremonia Festival
05/05 — New York City, NY @ Webster Hall
05/19 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
05/20 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
05/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
05/26 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
05/30 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
07/10 — Trenčín, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/11 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/17 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival