100 gecs Announce Headlining Tour

100 gecs, photo by Mikey Joyce

Rising experimental pop outfit 100 gecs have announced a headlining tour of North America, Europe, and Australia.

The duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady will launch the 37-date tour following their appearance at Coachella in April. They’ll play cities including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Austin, and Los Angeles before wrapping up the North American leg in Vancouver on May 23rd. From there, they’ll cross the Atlantic for shows in the UK, Germany, Spain, and Russia. Further dates are planned for Australia in late June.



Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this week, they dropped a new remix of their smash hit, “ringtone”, featuring Charli XCX and Rico Nasty. Later this year, they’re set to release a new album called 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clue.

Check out 100 gecs’ full tour schedule below, and get tickets to their upcoming dates here.

100 gecs 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

04/23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

04/27 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

04/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

05/02 – Miami, FL @ III Points

05/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

05/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy

05/12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

05/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

05/19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

06/02 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

06/03 – London, UK @ The Underworld

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Fitzroy

06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Aglomerat Club

06/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways

06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/13 – Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival

06/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Woolly Mammoth

06/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Howler

06/23 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

06/25-28 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest