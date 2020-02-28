100 gecs Announce Headlining Tour

Rising experimental pop outfit 100 gecs have announced a headlining tour of North America, Europe, and Australia.
The duo of Laura Les and Dylan Brady will launch the 37-date tour following their appearance at Coachella in April. They’ll play cities including Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Austin, and Los Angeles before wrapping up the North American leg in Vancouver on May 23rd. From there, they’ll cross the Atlantic for shows in the UK, Germany, Spain, and Russia. Further dates are planned for Australia in late June.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th via Ticketmaster.
Earlier this week, they dropped a new remix of their smash hit, “ringtone”, featuring Charli XCX and Rico Nasty. Later this year, they’re set to release a new album called 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clue.
Check out 100 gecs’ full tour schedule below, and get tickets to their upcoming dates here.
100 gecs 2020 Tour Dates:
03/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
04/23 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA
04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA
04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
04/27 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
04/29 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar
05/02 – Miami, FL @ III Points
05/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
05/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy
05/12 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/14 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
05/15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
05/19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
05/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
06/02 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
06/03 – London, UK @ The Underworld
06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Fitzroy
06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Aglomerat Club
06/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways
06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/13 – Athens, GR @ Plissken Festival
06/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Woolly Mammoth
06/21 – Melbourne, AU @ Howler
06/23 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
06/25-28 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest