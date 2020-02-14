A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Shares New Album Artist 2.0: Stream

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, photo by Xavier Codie

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has shared his new album Artist 2.0. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Artist 2.0 was produced by A Boogie with QP Acheampong and Bubba Camara, and features appearances by DaBaby, Khalid, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The man born Artist Julius Dubose has often used his unusual first name in project titles. He first gained prominence with a 2016 mixtape called Artist, and his 2017 debut studio album was dubbed The Bigger Artist. A Boogie’s most recent album, Hoodie SZN, was his first to reference his pen name, as well as his first to take Billboard’s number one spot.



That success bred imitators, and as A Boogie explained to Pitchfork, for a while it had him questioning his aesthetic.

“In the beginning, it kind of frustrated me. I was like, “Damn, I don’t want to even do this sound no more, because everybody doing it.” [But]… I should be proud of that sound and embrace it and really take charge of that shit. And I’m gonna make new sounds for them too.”

Last year, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie contributed “1000 Nights” to Ed Sheerhan’s No.6 Collaborations Project.

A Boogie hasn’t announced any plans to tour, but he does have a few festival appearances on the horizon, including Wireless and Rolling Loud Portugal. Tickets are available here.

Artist 2.0 Artwork:

Artist 2.0 Tracklist:

01. Thug Love

02. Cinderella Story

03. Guitar Song

04. Might Not Give Up (feat. Young Thug)

05. Anti-Social Gangster (Numbers) (feat. Roddy Rich, Gunna, and London on da Track)

06. Stain (feat. DaBaby)

07. Hit ‘Em Up (feat. Trap Manny)

08. DTB 4 Life

09. Calm Down (Bittersweet) (feat. Summer Walker)

10. Another Day Gone (feat. Khalid)

11. Good Girls Gone Bad

12. Blood on My Denim

13. R.O.D.

14. Big Shit

15. Right Back

16. Luv Is Art (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

17. King of My City

18. Mood Swings

19. Reply (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

20. Streets Don’t Love You