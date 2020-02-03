ABBA intend to release new music in 2020

ABBA

ABBA are gearing up to release new music later this year, their first recordings in over three decades. Longtime member Benny Andersson revealed the plans in a new interview, as NME points out.

“They’re coming,” Andersson told ABBA Talk of the group’s forthcoming recordings, believed to be at least five new songs in total. “They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer.”



The Swedish pop icons reunited in 2018 to record new music, with hopes of putting it out into the world soon after. Their intended schedule has been delayed a number of times since then, however, partly because of technical issues. Acknowledging the numerous postponements, ABBA Talk asked whether Andersson could actually commit to a 2020 release date.

“One shouldn’t promise anything,” he cautiously replied, “but if I were to decide myself, it would be September.” The 73-year-old Stockholm native added, “I can’t make that decision alone. But that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Andersson’s promising update follows a similar one made by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in September 2019, Ulvaeus said, “I won’t promise any date, but next year is when you get to hear the new songs.”

An ABBA hologram tour was originally announced around the same time as their reunion two years ago, but much like their new music, it’s repeatedly been delayed. The band’s last album of original material, The Visitors, came out way, way back in 1981.

If you’re craving Swedish pop bangers and can’t wait until the summer, Cher is actually heading out on tour this spring behind her ABBA covers album, Dancing Queen. You can grab concert tickets here.