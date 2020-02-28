Adam Sandler Announces 2020 Stand-Up Dates

Adam Sandler

On the heels of his award-winning performance in Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler is getting back to his comedic roots. The veteran comedian has announced a new leg of his “100% Fresher Tour” with dates taking place in March and April.

“100 Fresher” shares its name with Sandler’s 2018 Netflix stand-up special. After announcing an initial wave of tour dates last year, he’ll return to the road for additional shows in Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut.



Check out Sandler’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to the shows here.

Adam Sandler 2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

03/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

03/15 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

03/17 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

03/18 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

03/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live!

03/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/21 – Thackerville, OK @ Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino

04/23 – Trenton, NJ @ Cure Insurance Arena

04/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center