Against Me! and Baroness Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Against Me! (photo by Ben Kaye) and Baroness (photo by Philip Cosores)

Get ready to thrash unreal as you march to the sea. Punk rockers Against Me! and alternative metal heroes Baroness have today announced a co-headlining tour to help us close out spring.

The loudest tour of the season will consume May, launching on the 1st in Detroit, Michigan. The two bands will then head through Milwaukee, Omaha, Boise, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Nashville, and Louisville before wrapping in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on the 30th. Destroy Boys and Drug Church will split support duties.



Tickets for the joint trek go on sale February 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Against Me! also have dates mapped out with Stef Churra beginning next month, and you can get tickets to all their upcoming concerts here.

Baroness, meanwhile, have a number of international shows on their docket, including sets at Australia’s Download Festival and France’s Hellfest. Tickets to all their gigs are available here.

Find both bands’ full schedules below.

Against Me! 2020 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

03/12 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

03/13 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met *

03/14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

03/17 – State College, PA @ Re//Bar *

03/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

03/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

03/20 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

03/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

03/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

03/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage *

03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Social *

03/27 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

03/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

03/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA *

03/31 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall *

04/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04/02 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

04/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection ^

05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

05/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

05/06 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall ^

05/07 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

05/08 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s ^

05/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox ^

05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre ^

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre ^

05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom ^

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo #

05/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC #

05/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom #

05/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater #

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ The HiFi Dallas #

05/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater #

05/26 – Nashville, TX @ Brooklyn Bowl #

05/27 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

05/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore #

05/30 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater #

* = w/ Stef Churra

^ = w/ Baroness and Destroy Boys

# = w/ Baroness and Drug Church

Baroness 2020 Tour Dates:

03/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall *

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Download Festival

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Download Festival

03/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Thebarton Theatre *

03/26 – Auckland, NZ @ The Tuning Fork

03/29 – Chiba, JP @ Download Festival Japan

06/05-07 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05-07 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/10 – Krakow, PL @ Mystic Festival

06/11-13 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/14 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

06/16 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LX @ Rockhal %

06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/20 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/25 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Festival

* = w/ Deftones

^ = w/ Against Me! and Destroy Boys

# = w/ Against Me! and Drug Church

% = w/ Gojira