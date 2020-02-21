Alanis Morissette Expands Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour, Shares New Song “Smiling”: Stream

Alanis Morissette, photo by Philip Cosores

The Alanis Morissette revival continues today with new tour dates and a new song. In addition to sharing the latest single from her highly anticipated new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, the alt-rocker has expanded her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill.

As a second listen to her first album since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights, Morissette has released the single “Smiling”. The beautiful yet haunted track finds the singer-songwriter dissecting the “anatomy of my crash,” smiling through the tribulations of life even as they pull her down. If you feel there’s a theatrical bend to the song, you’re not wrong; it was originally written for the Jagged Little Pill Broadway musical. Take a listen below.



Meanwhile, Morissette’s new run of dates launches on September 23rd in Copenhagen ahead of a stretch of UK and Ireland shows. She’ll then head to Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Budapest, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris in October. As is the case with this summer’s North American leg, joining her for all the new dates will be special guest Liz Phair.

Tickets to all of Morrissette’s “Jagged Little Pill Tour” dates can be purchased here.

Morissette’s first studio album in eight years, Such Pretty Forks in the Road is due out May 1st via Epiphany Music and Thirty Tigers. The album was previously previewed with the lead track “Reasons I Drink”.

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:

02/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre Theatre

02/29 – Munich, DE @ Kongresshall

03/04 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

04/02 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

04/03 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Namba Osaka

04/06 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asian Arena

04/07 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asian Arena

04/10 – Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/11 – Sydney, AU @ Quodos Bank Arena

04/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

04/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

04/18 – Perth, AU @ Rac Arena

04/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *^

06/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *^

06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *^

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^

06/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

06/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *^

06/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *^

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

06/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

06/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *^

06/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

06/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *^

06/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

06/27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *^

06/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *^

07/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

07/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

07/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *^

07/06 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

07/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center *^

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *^

07/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *^

07/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

07/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *^

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

09/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

09/28– London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

10/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

10/10 – Warsaw, PL @ Expo Hall ^

10/12 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

10/15 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^

10/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/19 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

10/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

* = w/ Garbage

^ = w/ Liz Phair