Alex Lahey shares new song “Sucker for Punishment”, plus 2020 tour dates: Stream

Alex Lahey, photo by Callum Preston

Australian indie rocker Alex Lahey has shared a new single called “Sucker for Punishment”, along with a handful of upcoming tour dates.

Marking Lahey’s first new music since the release of The Best of Luck Club last year, the new track is a solidly constructed rock tune, plowing through metallic guitar tones and pop-driven drums. There’s an urgency to the sound, one that rings as the lyrics push back with lackadaisical lines like “Hear the warnings but I’ll think about it later/ Take or leave it, yeah, cause nothing lasts forever.”



In a press statement, Lahey expressed her intentions with the song’s message, explaining,

“We’re living in an era we’re the micro has become the macro. I don’t think there has ever been a time where our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on broader humanity and the planet. Whether it’s a ‘think about it later’ attitude towards climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal data to big business online, a lethargicness in the face of political engagement or the need to be validated as a worthwhile individual through obtaining arbitrary units of engagement on social media – we need to catch ourselves out before we suffer greater consequences.”

Lahey has also shared a string of new West Coast tour dates, kicking off on May 30th in San Diego, then wrapping up north in Seattle on June 9th. Keep an eye on tickets here.

Alex Lahey 2020 Tour Dates:

05/30 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/ 31 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/03 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

06/05 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Crystal Cavern

06/06 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow’s

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza