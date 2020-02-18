Alter Bridge have announced a spring tour in support of their latest album, Walk the Sky. This time around, they’re bringing Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia along for the ride.

The trek will set off May 1st in Atlanta (without Saint Asonia for the first date) and run through a May 21st show in Corpus Christi, Texas. After that, Alter Bridge will make their previously announced appearances at Herrinfesta Italiana in Herrin, Illinois, on May 23rd and Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, on May 24th.



Alter Bridge are currently on a headlining winter tour that will wrap up February 27th in Spokane, Washington.

Back in 2018, Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti spoke with Heavy Consequence about his love for performing live and staying busy with Alter Bridge and his other band, Tremonti. “I think it’s just not ever putting it down and always forging ahead, and not getting caught behind the 8 ball when it’s time to hit the studio and be prepared,.

He added, “It’s just what I love to do. It’s not something where I say, “Hey, I’ve gotta get some work done.” For me, it’s hard to take the guitar out of my hand and not get work done, so it’s something I enjoy — just like I did when I was a kid.”

We also recently caught up with Tremonti and singer Myles Kennedy for a video interview. You can watch that chat above.

Tickets for the spring trek go on sale Friday (February 21st) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also pick up tickets here.

Alter Bridge 2020 Tour Dates:

02/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

02/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

02/21 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Montbleu Resort *

02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

02/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

02/27 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #

05/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival (Alter Bridge Only)

05/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

05/06 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

05/07 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

05/09 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/10 – Destin, FL @ Club LA (Alter Bridge Only)

05/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre ^

05/13 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre ^

05/15 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama ^

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

05/18 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^

05/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

05/21 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion ^

* = w/ Clint Lowery and Deepfall

^ = w/ Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia

# = w/ Black Stone Cherry