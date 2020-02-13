Andy Shauf on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Folk pop troubadour Andy Shauf stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to play “Try Again” and “Neon Skyline”, singles from his excellent new album The Neon Skyline.

Shauf sounded crisp and clear during both live performances. Backed by clarinets, bass, keys, guitar, and tight drumming, Shauf brought his incredibly rich album to life onstage — a notoriously tricky thing to do on TV shows — with both the upbeat “Try Again” and the adventurous “Neon Skyline”. He and his bandmates generally stood in one place, barely moving, but that helped place the emphasis on Shauf’s storytelling abilities. Watch replays of both moments below.



The Neon Skyline is a charming, uplifting record that feels as cozy as it does calming. It’s one of those albums that feels like a companion in your pocket, so, really, there’s no better time for Shauf to take the stage than the week of Valentine’s Day to help spread the love.

Want to hear him play these songs in real life? You’re in luck. Andy Shauf just started an extensive tour in support of his new album. It sees him performing in North America and Europe with Molly Sarlé and Artist of the Month Faye Webster, and includes sets at End of the Road and Forecastle Festival. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.