Anna Calvi Shares Soft Take on “Eden” Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg: Stream

Anna Calvi, photo by Philip Cosores

Last month, Anna Calvi announced Hunted — a collection of stripped-down, reimagined takes on tracks from her 2018 LP Hunter — along with the first single “Don’t Beat the Girl out of My Boy”. Today, the art rocker returns with a new version of “Eden”, featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The three-time Mercury prize nominee skims off some of the thick rock arrangements, giving the new take on “Eden” an almost lullaby form. The song begins in close whispers, then moves into a barebones arrangement that leaves ample space for Calvi and Gainsbourg’s voices to step back and forth, lightly caressing the verses.



In a press statement, Calvi spoke of her admiration for her collaborator, saying,

“Charlotte Gainsbourg has taught me so much as a singer, in how the most quiet of utterances can be the most dramatic and powerful of all. When I was writing “Eden” I had Charlotte’s voice in my head – there’s a secrecy and quiet power to this song that always made me think of her. It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with her.”

Listen to Ann Calvi’s “Eden” below. Hunted is due out March 6th via Domino, and pre-orders (including bright red vinyl) are up and running now. Calvi is about to head out on a string of primarily North American tour dates, grab tickets here.