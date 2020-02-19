Arca, photo by David Brendan hall

Experimental artist Arca is giving a lot of herself to fans today. In addition to announcing a new spring tour, she’s shared a 62-minute (!!) single called “@@@@@”.

For her latest offering, the London-via-Venezuela-based electronic producer offers yet another deep dive into a continually unfolding movement of sound. (Not unlike her 2018 11-minute song “Fetiche”.) The track moves up and down sonic hills and mountains, gliding on soft synths one moment then hitting gravely, crunchy electronic sounds, with beats rising out of nowhere to redefine the song’s path.



In a press statement, musician Alejandra Ghersi explained the new track and 2013’s “&&&&&” are “kindred in that they are each a musical quanta, constituted by morphing sonic quantums.”

The Bjork collaborator went on to describe the lengthy “@@@@@”:

“‘@@@@@’ is a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI. The host of the show, known as DIVA EXPERIMENTAL lives across multiple bodies in space in virtue of her persecution — in order to kill her, one would first have to find all of her bodies. The bodies that host her carry fetishes for paralinguistics, breaking the fourth wall and nurturing a mutant faith in love in the face of fear.”

The message unfolds visually in an accompanying music video featuring DIVA EXPERIMENTAL herself. Check that out ahead.

What’s more, Arca’s upcoming North American tour dates kicks off on April 25th in New York City. She’ll then move through Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, Vancouver, and Seattle before closing the run out on May 15th in Los Angeles. Pre-sale tickets go up on February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and open up to general public on February 21st at 10:00 a.m. They’ll be available via Ticketmaster, and you can also check here.

Find Arca’s full schedule beneath the video below.

Arca Tour Dates:

04/03 – The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival

04/25 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Ave

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

05/14 – San Francisco, CA @The Regency Ballroom

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

06/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar By Night