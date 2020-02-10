Art Garfunkel announces 2020 tour dates

Art Garfunkel

Art Garfunkel has announced 2020 dates taking place in both the US and Europe.

In the coming months, Garfunkel will play shows in Maryland, Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. He’ll then head to Europe in November for additional dates in Denmark, Germany, and The Netherlands.



For his “In Close-Up” tour dates, Garfunkel brings along a guitarist and keyboardist, performing Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits, and select covers, as well as reading excerpts from his autobiography What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.

Check out Garfunkel’s as-yet-announced tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Art Garfunkel 2020 Tour Dates:

02/11 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester

02/14 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre

02/15 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre

02/16 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre

03/10 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center For The Arts

03/12 – Coral Springs, FL @ Center For The Arts

03/14 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

03/15 – Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center

04/18 – Ridgefield, CT @ Playhouse

04/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

05/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

05/21 – Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre

05/22 – Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theater

11/27 – Vejle, DK @ Musikteater

11/29 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre Theatre

12/02 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

12/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle

12/06 – Nurnburg, DE @ Mesitersingerhalle

12/07 – Erfurt, DE @ Messehalle