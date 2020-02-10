Art Garfunkel announces 2020 tour dates

Art Garfunkel has announced 2020 dates taking place in both the US and Europe.
In the coming months, Garfunkel will play shows in Maryland, Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Wisconsin. He’ll then head to Europe in November for additional dates in Denmark, Germany, and The Netherlands.
For his “In Close-Up” tour dates, Garfunkel brings along a guitarist and keyboardist, performing Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits, and select covers, as well as reading excerpts from his autobiography What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.
Check out Garfunkel’s as-yet-announced tour dates below, and get tickets here.
Art Garfunkel 2020 Tour Dates:
02/11 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester
02/14 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre
02/15 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre
02/16 – Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre
03/10 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center For The Arts
03/12 – Coral Springs, FL @ Center For The Arts
03/14 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
03/15 – Ocala, FL @ Reilly Arts Center
04/18 – Ridgefield, CT @ Playhouse
04/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
05/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
05/21 – Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre
05/22 – Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater
11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theater
11/27 – Vejle, DK @ Musikteater
11/29 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre Theatre
12/02 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
12/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle
12/06 – Nurnburg, DE @ Mesitersingerhalle
12/07 – Erfurt, DE @ Messehalle