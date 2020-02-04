Iron and Wine and Calexico Re-Assemble in Solitude

Assembly - Iron and Wine with Calexico

Assembly is a new documentary podcast from the Consequence Podcast Network that looks at what brings us together. For its debut season, series creator and host Robert Milazzo follows Iron and Wine and Calexico, three intrepid singer-songwriters guided by a hunch that you can return home — even 15 years removed from the reins.

To prepare for a world tour in support of their Grammy-nominated reunion record, 2019’s Years to Burn, Sam Beam, Joey Burns, and John Convertino decided to embark on a week of musical solitude. Though all trips require baggage in some shape or form, these veterans planned on traveling light — for they knew that certain pieces, as it is with all of us, no longer fit, while others remain tailor-made.

On Part 1 of Assembly, “The Re-Assembly”, hear the three artists unpack what they took, what they re-packed, and what they chose to leave behind as they began their curiously familiar trek amongst friends, family, and fellow travelers. As we follow their footsteps, we’ll learn that nostalgia makes a better door than a window.

So, let’s knock.

