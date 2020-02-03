Bauhaus members Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J recently reunited for a trio of shows in Los Angeles, marking their first time together on stage in 13 years. Now, the UK goth rock outfit has scheduled more reunion concerts for 2020.
On April 8th, Bauhaus will take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace, which they’ll follow up on June 26th with a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Update: Bauhaus have confirmed additional reunion shows in Dallas, Chicago, and Mexico City. Additionally, they’ll head to Europe to play Primavera Sound.
You can purchase tickets to Bauhaus’ upcoming dates here.
During their recent reunion shows in Los Angeles, Bauhaus treated fans to a career-spanning setlists consisting of greatest hits (“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, “Dark Entries”, “She’s In Parties”), rarities (“Spy in the Cab”, “The Man With the X-Ray Eyes”, and “The Three Shadows, Part II”), and cover songs (Iggy Pop’s “Sister Midnight”, T. Rex’s “Telegram Sam”, and David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust”). Watch their performance of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” below.
Bauhaus 2020 Tour Dates:
04/08 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
04/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton Mexico
04/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton Mexico
06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/12 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival
06/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
07/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
07/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom