Bauhaus reunite for first shows in 13 years

Bauhaus members Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J recently reunited for a trio of shows in Los Angeles, marking their first time together on stage in 13 years. Now, the UK goth rock outfit has scheduled more reunion concerts for 2020.

On April 8th, Bauhaus will take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace, which they’ll follow up on June 26th with a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



Update: Bauhaus have confirmed additional reunion shows in Dallas, Chicago, and Mexico City. Additionally, they’ll head to Europe to play Primavera Sound.

You can purchase tickets to Bauhaus’ upcoming dates here.

During their recent reunion shows in Los Angeles, Bauhaus treated fans to a career-spanning setlists consisting of greatest hits (“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, “Dark Entries”, “She’s In Parties”), rarities (“Spy in the Cab”, “The Man With the X-Ray Eyes”, and “The Three Shadows, Part II”), and cover songs (Iggy Pop’s “Sister Midnight”, T. Rex’s “Telegram Sam”, and David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust”). Watch their performance of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” below.

Bauhaus 2020 Tour Dates:

04/08 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

04/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton Mexico

04/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton Mexico

06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival

06/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

07/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

07/25 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom