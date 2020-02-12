Beale Street Music Festival 2020 Lineup: Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, The 1975, Deftones, Lil Wayne, and More

Beale Street Music Festival has unveiled its 2020 lineup. The annual event is held in picturesque Tom Lee Park overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis, at the foot of historic Beale Street, from May 1st-3rd.

The 2020 lineup boasts Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, The 1975, Deftones, Lil Wayne, Liam Gallagher, Lindsey Buckingham, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Brittany Howard, Three 6 Mafia, and DaBaby.



Also playing are Portugal. the Man, Of Monsters and Men, Mavis Staples, 311, Manchester Orchestra, Nelly, AJR, Beabadoobee, Reignwolf, Rival Sons, Patty Griffin, Taj Mahal, Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, and Waka Flocka Flame, among others.

Single-day and three-day GA passes, as well as VIP tickets, are now on sale.