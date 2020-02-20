Big Freedia and Kesha Team Up Again on New Song “Chasing Rainbows”: Stream

Kesha and Big Freedia in "Chasing Rainbows" video

Big Freedia and Kesha have reunited on a new single, “Chasing Rainbows”. It marks the pair’s second collaboration following “Raising Hell” from Kesha’s 2017 album, High Road.

On the joint offering, the New Orleans bounce legend and the pop star talk about the importance of embracing themselves and rising above their enemies. “Now I pray for, all my rivals/ Used to fight ’cause they always called me sissy,” Big Freedia says on the opening verse. “I was fight enough to never let ’em hit me/ And the church always tried to judge me/ But I know that God’s the only one above me.”



The song comes with an official video helmed by directors Jonah Lincoln Best and Lagan Sebert. Check out the colorful, rainbow-filled clip below.

Both Big Freedia and Kesha are touring together. Grab your concert tickets here.

“Chasing Rainbows” Artwork: