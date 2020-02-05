Big Thief announce new tour dates, perform “Shoulders” on Kimmel: Watch

Big Thief had a massive 2019, what with two stellar full-lengths — U.F.O.F. and Two Hands — the former of which earned them a Grammy nod. (It also made our list of Top Albums of the Year, by the by.) With newly announced tour dates on the docket (more on that in a second), the band is ready to carry that momentum into the new decade. On Tuesday night, they got things started with an appearance on Kimmel.
The indie folk quartet showcased their second LP from last year by performing the Two Hands track “Shoulders”. As guitarist Buck Meek grooved off to one side and drummer James Krivchenia hunched over his kit, singer-guitarist Adrianne Lenker delivered a typically captivating performance. Her tense vibrato can span from anxiously delicate to ferociously trembling, and she stretched the entirety of that range during “Shoulders”. Watch the replay below.
To coincide with last night’s TV spot, Big Thief have announced new tour dates for this summer. The North American leg takes place in July and August, including stops in Nashville, St. Paul, Toronto, Richmond, Cleveland, Denver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, the band will play a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! concert with Sheer Mag and appear at the Newport Folk Festival in late July.
Find Big Thief’s complete tour schedule below and get tickets to all their upcoming concerts here.
Revisit Big Thief’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… back in the fall:
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS
Big Thief 2020 Tour Dates:
02/17 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV *
02/18 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club *
02/19 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava *
02/20 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo *
02/22 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv *
02/23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia *
02/24 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne *
02/25 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage *
02/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo *
02/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *
03/01 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
03/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket *
03/04 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *
03/05 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall *
03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
03/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine *
03/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *
03/09 – Berlin, DE @ Astra *
03/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall *
03/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *
03/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser *
03/14 – Olso, NO @ Rockefeller *
03/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *
03/17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby
03/18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby
05/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWW X
05/08 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri-la
05/17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (early show)
05/17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (late show)
05/18 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner
05/19 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner #
05/21 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo #
05/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation #
05/26 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran #
06/24 – Reykjanesbær, IS @ Hljomahöll
06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
07/02 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/03-05 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/05 – Wechter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
07/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07/28 – Richmond, VA @ The National
07/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival $
07/31 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/01 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre &
08/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
08/04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
08/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
09/02 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
09/03-06 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
* = w/ Ithaca
# = w/ Indigo Sparke
^ = w/ Twain
$ = w/ Sheer Mag
& = w/ (Sandy) Alex G