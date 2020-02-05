Big Thief announce new tour dates, perform “Shoulders” on Kimmel: Watch

Big Thief on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Big Thief had a massive 2019, what with two stellar full-lengths — U.F.O.F. and Two Hands — the former of which earned them a Grammy nod. (It also made our list of Top Albums of the Year, by the by.) With newly announced tour dates on the docket (more on that in a second), the band is ready to carry that momentum into the new decade. On Tuesday night, they got things started with an appearance on Kimmel.

The indie folk quartet showcased their second LP from last year by performing the Two Hands track “Shoulders”. As guitarist Buck Meek grooved off to one side and drummer James Krivchenia hunched over his kit, singer-guitarist Adrianne Lenker delivered a typically captivating performance. Her tense vibrato can span from anxiously delicate to ferociously trembling, and she stretched the entirety of that range during “Shoulders”. Watch the replay below.



To coincide with last night’s TV spot, Big Thief have announced new tour dates for this summer. The North American leg takes place in July and August, including stops in Nashville, St. Paul, Toronto, Richmond, Cleveland, Denver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, the band will play a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! concert with Sheer Mag and appear at the Newport Folk Festival in late July.

Find Big Thief’s complete tour schedule below and get tickets to all their upcoming concerts here.

Big Thief 2020 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV *

02/18 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club *

02/19 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava *

02/20 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo *

02/22 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv *

02/23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia *

02/24 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne *

02/25 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage *

02/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo *

02/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

03/01 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

03/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket *

03/04 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *

03/05 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall *

03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

03/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine *

03/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich *

03/09 – Berlin, DE @ Astra *

03/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall *

03/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *

03/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser *

03/14 – Olso, NO @ Rockefeller *

03/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall *

03/17 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby

03/18 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby

05/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya WWW X

05/08 – Osaka, JP @ Shangri-la

05/17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (early show)

05/17 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner (late show)

05/18 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner

05/19 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner #

05/21 – Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo #

05/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation #

05/26 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran #

06/24 – Reykjanesbær, IS @ Hljomahöll

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

07/02 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/03-05 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/05 – Wechter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

07/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/27 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/28 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival $

07/31 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/01 – Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre &

08/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

08/04 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

08/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/02 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/03-06 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

* = w/ Ithaca

# = w/ Indigo Sparke

^ = w/ Twain

$ = w/ Sheer Mag

& = w/ (Sandy) Alex G