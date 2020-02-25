Bikini Kill Expand 2020 Reunion Tour

Bikini Kill have added new dates to their 2020 reunion tour.
Following a brief concert run last year, the riot girrrl icons will soon hit the road for a much lengthier trek that now includes performances in Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, and Louisville. These new gigs take place in September and October and come a few weeks after summer festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain, Way Out West in Sweden, and Finland’s Flow Festival.
Additionally, Bikini Kill have announced that rapper Princess Nokia has been tapped to support their October 21st concert at Red Rocks, while punk legend Alice Bag will open on select dates.
Tickets for these new shows go on sale February 28th at 11:00 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster. After that, you can find them and tickets to all Bikini Kill’s upcoming dates here.
Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater &
03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #
03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &
03/19 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #
03/20 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #
03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom &
03/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^
05/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring %
05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %
05/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre %
05/16 – Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground
05/18 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $
05/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~
05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *
06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
06/08 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
06/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
07/11 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo
08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
08/07 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/14 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/15 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
09/12 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
09/13 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
09/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
09/16 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
09/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
09/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/22 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
& = w/ Table Sugar
^ = w/ Lithics
% = w/ Alice Bag
# = w/ Mecca Normal
$ = w/ Donkey Bugs
~ = w/ CB Radio Gorgeous
* = w/ Pineapple RnR
+ = w/ Princess Nokia
Below, revisit Bikini Kill’s performance of “Rebel Girl” with Joan Jett from one of their Brooklyn shows last summer: