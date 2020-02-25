Bikini Kill Expand 2020 Reunion Tour

Bikini Kill, photo by Debi Del Grande

Bikini Kill have added new dates to their 2020 reunion tour.

Following a brief concert run last year, the riot girrrl icons will soon hit the road for a much lengthier trek that now includes performances in Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, and Louisville. These new gigs take place in September and October and come a few weeks after summer festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain, Way Out West in Sweden, and Finland’s Flow Festival.



Additionally, Bikini Kill have announced that rapper Princess Nokia has been tapped to support their October 21st concert at Red Rocks, while punk legend Alice Bag will open on select dates.

Tickets for these new shows go on sale February 28th at 11:00 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster. After that, you can find them and tickets to all Bikini Kill’s upcoming dates here.

Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater &

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

03/19 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #

03/20 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom &

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

05/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring %

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

05/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre %

05/16 – Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground

05/18 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $

05/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

06/08 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

07/11 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

08/07 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/14 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/15 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/12 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

09/13 – Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

09/16 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

09/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

09/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/22 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

& = w/ Table Sugar

^ = w/ Lithics

% = w/ Alice Bag

# = w/ Mecca Normal

$ = w/ Donkey Bugs

~ = w/ CB Radio Gorgeous

* = w/ Pineapple RnR

+ = w/ Princess Nokia

Below, revisit Bikini Kill’s performance of “Rebel Girl” with Joan Jett from one of their Brooklyn shows last summer: