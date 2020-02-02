Billie Eilish takes over ACL with hypnotic 15-song performance: Watch

Billie Eilish on Austin City Limits, photo by Scott Newman

Billie Eilish is amidst a stretch of high-profile TV appearances. Following last weekend’s Grammys Awards, where she swept the four major categories in addition to performing “when the party’s over”, Eilish was back on television airwaves Saturday making her Austin City Limits debut.

The hour-long episode features a 15-song performance from Eilish. Appropriately, she kicked off the show with “bad guy”, which earned both Song and Record of the Year at the Grammys. She proceeded to play several more tracks from the Album of the Year-winning When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, including “my strange addiction”, “you should see me in a crown”, “all the good girls go to hell”, and “bury a friend”.



Eilish also performed several songs from her 2017 debut EP, dont smile at me, such as “idontwannabeyouanymore” and “bury a friend”.

Watch the full episode below. Next weekend, Eilish will be back on television as she is scheduled to perform at the Academy Awards.

This spring, Eilish will embark on a new leg of North American dates in support of When We All Fall Asleep…, and you can grab tickets here.

Setlist:

bad guy

my strange addiction

you should see me in a crown

idontwannabeyouanymore

copycat

when i was older

wish you were gay

xanny

all the good girls go to hell

ilomilo

bellyache

ocean eyes

when the party’s over

bury a friend

goodbye (outro)