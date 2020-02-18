BRIT Awards 2020: Billie Eilish Performs “No Time to Die” Live for the First Time: Watch

Billie Eilish perform at the Brit Awards

Last week saw Billie Eilish reveal her highly anticipated James Bond theme song “No Time to Die”. On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning pop prodigy delivered the acclaimed offering live for the very first time at the BRIT Awards 2020. What’s more, the debut performance featured an orchestra as well as special guests Johnny Marr, brother and longtime collaborator Finneas, and Hans Zimmer, who’d helped Eilish record the song in London.

Replay video of the all-star rendition below.



Eilish is the youngest artist to ever record a theme for a James Bond film. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish previously commented in a statement.

“No Time to Die”, recently crowned our Song of the Week, follows Eilish’s monster winning streak at the 2020 Grammys earlier this month. The teen phenom swept all four top categories that evening, including Album of the Year for the stellar We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Best New Artist, making her the first female to do so in the ceremony’s history. She also recently appeared at the Oscars, where she covered The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam portion of the ceremony.

Our 2019 Artist of the Year and 2018 Rookie of the Year will continue to support her debut album with a lengthy arena tour of North America that begins in March. Purchase your Billie Eilish concert tickets here.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as Bond, opens in theaters in the UK on April 3rd and in the US on April 10th.

billie eilish. winner of best international woman artist award. youngest artist to sing a james bond theme. pure talent, kindness and beauty. #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/2mgaagJjyE — grace !! (@LIGHTSBASSETT) February 18, 2020