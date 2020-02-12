Billie Eilish

Her name is Eilish, Billie Eilish, and she’s set to become the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Eilish will handle the theme for the upcoming 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), and Universal Pictures International confirmed today. Eilish first teased the announcement last night by posting photos of past Bond girls — including Eva Green, Hallie Berry, and Lea Seydoux — to Instagram. She later updated her account with a 007 logo.



The as-yet-untitled song was written by Eilish with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas. Update: It will premiere on Thursday, February 13th at 7:00 p.m. EST.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said in a statement.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as Bond, hits theaters in the UK on April 3rd and in the US on April 10th.

Eilish joins an elite group of musicians to have recorded a Bond theme. That list includes Adele, Sam Smith, Chris Cornell, Alicia Keys with Jack White, Madonna, and Paul McCartney.

It’s just the latest accolade for Eilish, our 2019 Artist of the Year whose debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was our favorite album of the year. Beginning in March, she’ll embark on a lengthy arena tour of North America. Get tickets here.