Bloodhound Gang Announces Hooray For Boobies 20th Anniversary Reissue

Bloodhound Gang in video for "Bad Touch"

Bloodhound Gang’s early aughts platinum album Hooray For Boobies is receiving an expanded reissue in commemoration of its 20th anniversary. The album is of course best known for featuring the pre-viral viral hit “The Bad Touch”.

The expanded set adds 11 bonus tracks, including Bloodhound Gang’s cover of Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours” and “Jackass” from the soundtrack to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The tracklist also collects remixes from Pet Shop Boys, KMFDM, and Eiffel 65, as well a hard-rock mix of “The Bad Touch”.



The reissue of Hooray For Boobies is available digitally as of today. A double-LP clear vinyl version will be released on March 27th.

Hooray For Boobies Expanded Reissue Tracklist:

01. I Hope You Die

02. The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope

03. Mama’s Boy

04. Three Point One Four

05. Mope

06. Yummy Down On This

07. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain

08. R.S.V.P.

09. Magna Cum Nada

10. The Bad Touch

11. That Cough Came With A Prize

12. Take The Long Way Home

13. Hell Yeah

14. Right Turn Clyde

15. This Is Stupid

16. A Lap Dance Is So Much Better When The Stripper Is Crying

17. The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey

18. Along Comes Mary

19. The Choice Is Yours

20. Jackass

21. The Bad Touch – The Bully Mix

22. The Bad Touch – The God Lives Underwater Mix

23. The Bad Touch – The K.M.F.D.M. Mix

24. The Bad Touch – The Eiffel 65 Mix

25. The Bad Touch – The Rollergirl Mix

26. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain – The Flirt Mix

27. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain – The Tease Mix

28. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain – The Whore Mix

29. Mope – The Swamp Remix

30. Mope – The Pet Shop Boys Remix