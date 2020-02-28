Bloodhound Gang Announces Hooray For Boobies 20th Anniversary Reissue

Bloodhound Gang’s early aughts platinum album Hooray For Boobies is receiving an expanded reissue in commemoration of its 20th anniversary. The album is of course best known for featuring the pre-viral viral hit “The Bad Touch”.
The expanded set adds 11 bonus tracks, including Bloodhound Gang’s cover of Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours” and “Jackass” from the soundtrack to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The tracklist also collects remixes from Pet Shop Boys, KMFDM, and Eiffel 65, as well a hard-rock mix of “The Bad Touch”.
The reissue of Hooray For Boobies is available digitally as of today. A double-LP clear vinyl version will be released on March 27th.
Hooray For Boobies Expanded Reissue Tracklist:
01. I Hope You Die
02. The Inevitable Return Of The Great White Dope
03. Mama’s Boy
04. Three Point One Four
05. Mope
06. Yummy Down On This
07. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain
08. R.S.V.P.
09. Magna Cum Nada
10. The Bad Touch
11. That Cough Came With A Prize
12. Take The Long Way Home
13. Hell Yeah
14. Right Turn Clyde
15. This Is Stupid
16. A Lap Dance Is So Much Better When The Stripper Is Crying
17. The Ten Coolest Things About New Jersey
18. Along Comes Mary
19. The Choice Is Yours
20. Jackass
21. The Bad Touch – The Bully Mix
22. The Bad Touch – The God Lives Underwater Mix
23. The Bad Touch – The K.M.F.D.M. Mix
24. The Bad Touch – The Eiffel 65 Mix
25. The Bad Touch – The Rollergirl Mix
26. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain – The Flirt Mix
27. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain – The Tease Mix
28. The Ballad Of Chasey Lain – The Whore Mix
29. Mope – The Swamp Remix
30. Mope – The Pet Shop Boys Remix