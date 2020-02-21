Body Count Unleash Video for New Song “Bum-Rush”: Stream

Body Count's Ice-T in "Bum-Rush" video

Body Count are celebrating election season with a politically charged new album, Carnivore. The hardcore metal band has now shared a music video for the second single, “Bum-Rush”.

Fronted by legendary rapper Ice-T, Body Count deliver their message through blunt lyricism and guitarist Ernie C’s thrashing riffs. “Bum-Rush” is no exception. Like with the lead single, “Carnivore”, the track’s modern metal production suits the band well. They sound as tight — and angry — as ever.



“Another fast moving Body Count track continuing my attempt to wake people up,” Ice-T said in a press release for the music video, which was directed Jay Rodriguez. Shot in Los Angeles and New York, the espionage-themed video is proper visual accompaniment for the chaotic track.

Carnivore arrives on March 6th, and Body Count will celebrate its release with a March 3rd listening party hosted by SiriusXM’s LiquidMetal at Sony Square in New York City. The band then plays New York’s Webster Hall on March 15th and Rocklahoma on May 23rd before heading to Europe for festival dates this summer. Get tickets here.

Watch the video for “Bum-Rush” and see the full list of live dates below. Pre-order Carnivore via Century Media.

Body Count 2020 Tour Dates:

03/03 – New York, NY @ Sony Square NYC (SiriusXM Listening Party)

03/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/23 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Festival

06/22 – Esch Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

06/23 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

06/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/26 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle Festival

06/27 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Vienna

06/27 – Prague, CZ @ Republic Roxy

06/29 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinehalle

07/01 – Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

07/03 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeenes De Belfort Festival

07/04 – Saint Claire, FR @ Beauregard Festival