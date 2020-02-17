Bon Iver Announces Get Out the Vote Concerts in Wisconsin

Bon Iver, photo by Philip Cosores

Bon Iver has announced three get out the vote concerts in the lead-up to the 2020 Presidential Election.

Set for early October, the trio of shows take place in Justin Vernon’s home state of Wisconsin. Specifically, he’ll play La Crosse on October 5th; Wausau on October 7th; and Appleton on October 8th.



These gigs are part of the larger 46 for 46 concert series, whose mission is to elect a Democrat as the 46th president. In order to engage resident voters, the series will throw 46 concerts featuring local talent over the course of 46 weeks leading up to Election Day in November.

“Instead of it being a tour and bringing artists from different places to a place to promote a single message, it’s asking artists to go back home and promote a message that they know better than we do,” 46 for 46 co-founder Kyle Frenette told Pollstar. Frenette previously managed Bon Iver and also once ran for Congress in Wisconsin.

“This campaign is built around voter engagement and just increasing civic engagement overall,” he added. “The fundraising piece is important, but it is secondary.”

Tickets for Bon Iver’s 46 for 46 shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21st on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, you can try your luck here. For Bon Iver, the new concerts come amidst an extensive 2020 tour that will see him promote his i,i album all across the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America.

Earlier this month, Bon Iver performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa.

Bon Iver 2020 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Fest

04/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *

04/16 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center *

04/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi *

04/20 – Berlin, DE @ Mercdes-Benz Arena *

04/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *

04/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

04/26 – London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley *

04/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham *

04/29 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

04/30 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

05/01 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

05/03 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

06/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Arena

06/07 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena

06/12 – Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo Festival

06/13 – Hobart, AU @ Dark Mofo Festival

06/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

06/18 – Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre

06/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

06/23 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre

06/24 – Sydney, AU @ First State Super Theatre

06/27 – Perth, AE @ RAC Arena

07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

07/29 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/14 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

10/05 – La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center ^

10/07 – Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater ^

10/08 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities PAC ^

10/30 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium

11/02 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

11/03 – Vilnius, LT @ Compensa Concert Hall

11/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/09 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/10 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/11 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/14 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

11/15 – Paris, FR @ La Villette

* = w/ Big 37d03d Machine

^ = 46 for 46 concert