Bright Eyes, photo by Shawn Brackbill

We’re wide awake this morning: Bright Eyes have announced a full reunion tour. It marks their first such outing in nine (!) years.

From early May to the first week of September, the trek brings Bright Eyes to various corners of the world. The North American leg kicks off in May and includes visits to Boise, Syracuse, New York City, Santa Cruz, and Los Angeles. Fellow indie rock acts Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, and Lavender Diamond will provide support on select dates.



As for Europe, shows are planned in Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Prague, and Vienna. And while in the UK, the Conor Oberst-led project will play in London, Manchester, and Birmingham in addition to appearing at the End Of The Road Festival.

Tickets for this comeback tour go on sale Friday, February 21st at 12 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans can try their luck here.

Today’s news comes ahead of Bright Eyes’ long-awaited new album, which is reportedly due out sometime this year via the group’s new label home Dead Oceans. Recording for the The People’s Key follow-up began in 2019, and the experience of reuniting was described thusly in a press statement,

“Amidst the current overwhelming uncertainty and upheaval of global and personal worlds, Oberst, Mogis, and Walcott reunited under the moniker as both an escape from, and a confrontation of, trying times. Getting the band back together felt right, and necessary, and the friendship at the core of the band has been a longtime pillar of Bright Eyes’ output. For Bright Eyes, this long-awaited re-emergence feels like coming home.”

Bright Eyes 2020 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom

05/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

05/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple #

05/18 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium #

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

06/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff *

06/14 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park *

06/16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks *

06/17 – Burlington, VT @ The Green *

06/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theater *

06/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +

08/14 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

08/19 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/21 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

08/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/25 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

08/27 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena

08/28 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

08/29 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

09/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

09/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

09/04 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/05 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

09/03-06 – Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

# = w/ Lavender Diamond

* = w/ Lucy Dacus

+ = w/ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus