Brittany Howard Extends Solo Tour

Brittany Howard, photo by Amy Price

Brittany Howard has announced seven new dates for her 2020 headlining tour. The trek is in support of her excellent debut solo album, Jamie, released last year.

Six of the seven new performances fall in June, fitting around previously announced festival appearances. After flying home from Primavera Sound in Spain, the Alabama Shakes frontwoman will make stops in Brooklyn and Pittsburgh before decamping for the Tennessee fields of Bonnaroo. From there, she’ll take a brief tour of the Midwest, including Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; and St. Louis, and Kansas City, Missouri. The final new concert will take place in August at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, where Howard will be performing alongside Thundercat and Ann Muldrow.



Check out her full 2020 tour schedule below, and snag your tickets here.

Brittany Howard has been pushing Jamie with a series of fire-breathing late night performances, including Colbert, Kimmel, and Corden, as well as swinging by Jools Holland and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Brittany Howard 2020 Tour Dates:

03/06 — London, UK @ Roundhouse – BBC Music Festival

03/07 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

03/09 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

03/10 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

03/17 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts *

03/18 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

03/20 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

03/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

03/22 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

03/24 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater *

03/26 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium *

03/27 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

03/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

04/17 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion +

04/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore +

04/19 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/21 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live +

04/22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live +

04/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre +

04/25 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water Festival

04/26 — Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art

04/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces +

04/30 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/02 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/22 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/07 — Cleveland, OH @ WonderStruck In Cleveland Festival

06/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park #

06/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/13 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! #

06/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre #

06/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

06/19 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

06/29 — Dublin, IR @ Trinity Hall

07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 — London, UK @ British Summer Time

07/08 — Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/20 — Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

08/01 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

* = w/ Becca Mancari

+ = w/ Nü Mangos

# = w/ Vagabon

^ = w/ Thundercat and Georgia Ann Muldrow