BTS Cram into Carpool Karaoke: Watch

BTS on Carpool Karaoke

Who cares if James Corden might not have actually been driving the car? BTS piled into the Late Late Show host’s van Tuesday night to take part in a glorious edition of Carpool Karaoke.

To be sure, the boys do best when they have a full stage (or train station) to really let loose with a performance, and harmonizing with eight people crammed in a van isn’t the easiest. Still, with compressed choreography and some killer solos (shoutout Jungkook for proving he’s the band’s best vocalist during “ON”), it was as fun a ride as you’d expect.



In addition to highlighting their Map of the Soul: 7 single, BTS sang along to their hit “Mic Drop”, “Black Swan”, and even the Friends theme song. (RM said he learned English from watching the show, so he’s surely pumped for HBO Max’s forthcoming reunion special.) They also touched on some of their favorite American artists, including Post Malone (“Circles”) and Bruno Mars and Cardi B (“Finesse”).

In fact, the latter two acknowledged the group’s rendition of “Finesse” on Twitter. Cardi gave special praise to RM and J-Hope for how they took on her rap verse:

Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job pic.twitter.com/28WwHXVChh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020

Elsewhere during the drive, they discussed nicknames (Jimin is hereupon Mochi to Corden’s Papa Mochi) and took in a dance class. Watch Corden and a group of Brentwood millionaires’ wives try to learn BTS’ “On” choreo along with the rest of the Carpool Karaoke clip below.

In support of 7, BTS have a North American stadium tour mapped out for spring. Get your tickets here.