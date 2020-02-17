BTS Reveals Tracklist for Map of the Soul: 7

BTS’ new album, Map of the Soul: 7, is a little less than a week away. In anticipation, the k-pop sensations have revealed the album’s tracklist.
Spanning 20 songs (!) in total, Map of the Soul: 7 includes 15 brand new recordings on top of five tracks featured on last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona. The first official single is called “ON” and features Sia.
Map of the Soul: 7 also includes previously revealed teaser tracks “Interlude: Shadow”, “Black Swan”, and “Outro: Ego”.
You’ll hear the rest of Map of the Soul: 7 when it’s officially released on February 21st at 6:00 p.m. KST / 4:00 a.m. EST. In support, BTS will launch an extensive world tour that’s already breaking records. Get your tickets to the upcoming dates here.
Map of the Soul: 7 Tracklist:
01. Intro: Persona
02. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
03. Make It Right
04. Jamais Vu
05. Dionysus
06. Interlude : Shadow
07. Black Swan
08. Filter
09. My Time
10. Louder than bombs
11. ON
12. UGH!
13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
14. Inner Child
15. Friends
16. Moon
17. Respect
18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal
19. Outro : Ego
20. ON (feat. Sia)