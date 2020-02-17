BTS Reveals Tracklist for Map of the Soul: 7

BTS

BTS’ new album, Map of the Soul: 7, is a little less than a week away. In anticipation, the k-pop sensations have revealed the album’s tracklist.

Spanning 20 songs (!) in total, Map of the Soul: 7 includes 15 brand new recordings on top of five tracks featured on last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona. The first official single is called “ON” and features Sia.



Map of the Soul: 7 also includes previously revealed teaser tracks “Interlude: Shadow”, “Black Swan”, and “Outro: Ego”.

You’ll hear the rest of Map of the Soul: 7 when it’s officially released on February 21st at 6:00 p.m. KST / 4:00 a.m. EST. In support, BTS will launch an extensive world tour that’s already breaking records. Get your tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Map of the Soul: 7 Tracklist:

01. Intro: Persona

02. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

03. Make It Right

04. Jamais Vu

05. Dionysus

06. Interlude : Shadow

07. Black Swan

08. Filter

09. My Time

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. UGH!

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. Friends

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

19. Outro : Ego

20. ON (feat. Sia)