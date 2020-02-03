BTS drop “Outro: Ego” comeback trailer: Stream

BTS's "Outro: Ego" comeback trailer

K-pop sensations BTS have dropped a new comeback trailer called “Outro: Ego”. It serves as the latest preview of the group’s upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, which is due out on February 21st.

“Outro: Ego” is a classy pop song that rides on brassy horns and peppy keys. It’s the third track we’ve heard from their upcoming album, following “Interlude: Shadow” and “Black Swan”. So far, the sonic previews signal a turn away from the joy, love, and outward connection of their 2019 record, Map of the Soul: Persona, towards an inner reflection and confrontation with their past.



The song’s accompanying visual, directed by YooJeong Ko, sees member J-Hope cruise off in a red sports car down memory lane. It opens with clips from the group’s 2013 debut trailer, flips through older music videos, and eventually winds up in the current day where J-Hope walks through a collage-style landscape that includes photos of him as a child. Watch the nostalgia trip below.

If last year’s US invasion of BTS is anything to go off of, Map of the Soul: 7 will make headlines in 2020. In the past month alone, the group rang in New Year’s Eve with a special TV performance, they’re the first K-pop act to go platinum in the US, and they caused a scene at the Grammys a few weeks ago. Plus, collaborations with Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish may be coming. Expect much more from them — there’s still 11 months to go in the year and they haven’t even released their new album!

This spring, BTS kick off an extensive North American stadium tour. You could say we’re already stoked for it. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.