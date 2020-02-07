BTS announce North American stadium tour

BTS on "Love of the Soul Tour"

BTS will return to North America this spring for their biggest tour to date. In support of their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, the K-pop sensations have mapped out a 15-date stadium tour.

Taking place between April and June 2020, the “Map of the Soul Tour” includes dates at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA; Rose Bowl in Los Angeles; Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas; Bobby Dodd Stadium in Orlando; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; FedEx Field in Washington, DC; Rogers Centre in Toronto; and Solider Field in Chicago.



Following the North American leg, BTS will play additional stadium shows in London, Berlin, and Barcelona during the month of July.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning February 7th. Get tickets here.

Check out BTS’ full tour schedule below. Once tickets sell out, you’ll be able to secure them here.

Map of the Soul: 7 is due out on February 21st. BTS previewed the album with a performance of their new single, “Black Swan”, on a recent episode of Late Late Show with James Corden.

BTS 2020 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

04/26 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

05/23 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/24 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/27 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

05/31 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/03 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

07/04 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

07/11 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys