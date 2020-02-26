Built to Spill Announce New US Tour

Built to Spill have mapped out a new run of US tour dates. These shows will feature the debut of an all-new lineup.
Following their round of spring concerts, Built to Spill will again hit the road for most of the summer. The group will bring its deep indie rock catalog to cities such as Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Austin. BTS — not that one — are also scheduled to play Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and New York.
According to BrooklynVegan, the band’s new lineup will see frontman Doug Martsch accompanied by bassist Melanie Radford (of Boise outfit Marshall Poole), as well as Teresa Esguerra, who drums in former BTS tour mates Prism Bitch.
Tickets for these new concerts go on sale Friday, February 28th at 1 p.m. on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans can try to snag some here.
Built to Spill’s last proper album, Untethered Moon, dropped way back in 2015. However, the group is expected to put out a full Daniel Johnston covers album on May 1st.
Built to Spill 2020 Tour Dates:
02/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/22 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
03/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
03/28 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel
03/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
03/31 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04/01 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
04/03 – Pioneertown, CO @ Pappy & Harriet’s
04/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone
04/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone
06/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
06/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
06/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant
06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
06/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
06/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
06/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
06/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/20 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
06/21 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
07/16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
07/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
07/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
07/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
07/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
07/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
07/25 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
07/28 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/06 – Millvale, PA @ TBA
08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ TBA
08/08 – Detroit, MI @ TBA
08/09 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery
08/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/13 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/15 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
08/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater