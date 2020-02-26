Built to Spill Announce New US Tour

Built to Spill, photo by Philip Cosores

Built to Spill have mapped out a new run of US tour dates. These shows will feature the debut of an all-new lineup.

Following their round of spring concerts, Built to Spill will again hit the road for most of the summer. The group will bring its deep indie rock catalog to cities such as Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Austin. BTS — not that one — are also scheduled to play Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, and New York.



According to BrooklynVegan, the band’s new lineup will see frontman Doug Martsch accompanied by bassist Melanie Radford (of Boise outfit Marshall Poole), as well as Teresa Esguerra, who drums in former BTS tour mates Prism Bitch.

Tickets for these new concerts go on sale Friday, February 28th at 1 p.m. on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, fans can try to snag some here.

Built to Spill’s last proper album, Untethered Moon, dropped way back in 2015. However, the group is expected to put out a full Daniel Johnston covers album on May 1st.

Built to Spill 2020 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

03/28 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

03/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

03/31 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/01 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/03 – Pioneertown, CO @ Pappy & Harriet’s

04/04 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone

04/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone

06/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

06/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

06/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

06/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

06/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

06/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/20 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

06/21 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

07/16 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

07/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/18 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

07/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

07/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

07/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

07/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

07/25 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

07/28 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/06 – Millvale, PA @ TBA

08/07 – Cleveland, OH @ TBA

08/08 – Detroit, MI @ TBA

08/09 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery

08/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/13 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/15 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater