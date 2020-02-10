Cable Ties add tour dates, share new song “Self-Made Man”: Stream

Cable Ties, photo by Lisa Businovski

Australian punk trio Cable Ties are giving us another taste of new music with “Self-Made Man” and an accompanying music video. It’s off their sophomore record and debut full-length on Merge, Far Enough, which comes out on March 27th. To celebrate, Cable Ties have also unveiled a handful of new tour dates in their homeland as well.

This is the second single we’ve heard from Far Enough, following the snappy hit “Sandcastles”. In a press release, guitarist and singer Jenny McKechnie explained the origin story behind the track. “The Self-Made Man created wealth through the exploitation of other people and abuse of public resources,” she said. “He doesn’t care about the suffering of others because, in his eyes, he got what he deserved through hard work, and they have not. It is inconvenient for the Self-Made Man to analyze systems of oppression which he has manipulated for his own gain.”



Sure enough, “Self-Made Man” makes good on that theme. Over a wiry post-punk chord progression, Cable Ties spare no expense outlining the myth of so-called self-made billionaires, and they do so without letting their lyrics get clunky. “It’s sad you can’t take care of yourself/ But you’re not getting your hands on his sacred wealth,” McKechnie sings. “So get down on your knees/ For your financial deity.”

In the music video, directed by Oscar O’Shea, a handful of strangers enter a blank room with a small TV propped up on a stool. On the screen, Cable Ties can be seen playing “Self-Made Man” live. Each person reacts to the clip in their own way: dancing emphatically, doing a workout, taking off their makeup. The sole man who enters the room, though, can’t seem to stand the song — getting up close to the TV to peer through his eyes and shake his head. Watch it below.

After the record drops, Cable Ties will stop through Australia on their new tour dates. The leg sees them performing in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and more in late spring. Find an updated list of their tour dates below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Cable Ties 2020 Tour Dates:

02/14 — Yarra Valley, AU @ Gaytimes

02/15 — Darebin, AU @ Something Unlimited 2020

02/28 — Sydney, AU @ Vic On The Park

02/29 — Wollongong, AU @ Farmer and the Owl Festival

03/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (Burgerama)

03/17-21 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

04/03 — Glasgow, UK @ Glad Cafe

04/04 — Manchester, UK @ The Castle Hotel

04/05 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

04/07 — London, UK @ Old Blue Last

04/09 — Paris, FR @ L’Espace B

04/10 — Rotterdam, NL @ V11

04/13 — Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

04/14 — Berlin, DE @ Zukunft

04/24 — Sydney, AU @ Waywards

04/25 — Port Kembla, AU @ Servo

04/26 — Canberra, AU @ Transit

05/01 — Adelaide, AU @ The Golden Wattle

05/02 — Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

05/15 — Perth, AU @ Four5Nine

05/16 — Fremantle, AU @ Mojos

05/24 — Brisbane, AU @ The Foundry