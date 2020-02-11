Calexico and Iron & Wine Team Up With Andrew Bird for “The Great Summer Stroll Tour”

Calexico with Iron & Wine, photo by Piper Ferguson

Three folk rock titans are hitting the road together: Caleixco, Iron & Wine, and Andrew Bird have announced “The Great Summer Stroll Tour”.

Caleixco and Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam will perform together in support of their recently released collaborative album, Years to Burn. Speaking of which, be sure to check out the inaugural season of Assembly chronicling the making of the album.



Meanwhile, Bird will tour behind his latest album, My Finest Work Yet.

The 16-date tour takes place during the month of June. Joseph will open a majority of the shows, with the exception being a June 24th gig at Red Rocks featuring Neko Case, and a June 28th performance at Hollywood Bowl with Mandolin Orange.

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th through Ticketmaster.

Listen to Assembly via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

“The Great Summer Stroll Tour” 2020 Dates:

06/10 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel: Outside Summer Stage *

06/11 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

06/12 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

06/13 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

06/14 – Kingston, NY @ Hutton Brickyards *

06/15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

06/17 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

06/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

06/19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival *

06/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion Riverbend

06/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/23 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

06/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

06/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

06/27 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow Commons

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

* = w/ Joseph

^ = w/ Neko Case

# = w/ Mandolin Orange