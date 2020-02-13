Candlemass, via Linda Åkerberg

As previously reported, Candlemass will unleash a new EP, The Pendulum, this spring. I vin advance of the new set, the Swedish doom metal favorites have released a lyric video for the new song “Porcelain Skull”.

“I think the video really captures the schizophrenic lyrics to the ‘Porcelain Skull’ song. It is about the eternal battle with our dark selves,” bassist and chief songwriter Leif Edling said in a statement. “Avatarium did a fine version of it on their latest album but this one is rawer and harder, hits you right in the face!”



The Pendulum, out March 27th via Napalm Records, will feature six never-before-heard songs culled from the band’s 2019 The Door to Doom sessions. “Porcelain Skull” follows the recent release of the EP’s title track.

The Door to Doom‘s “Astorolus – The Great Octopus”, featuring Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, was recently nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but Tool’s “7empest” ended up taking the top prize in that category. In addition to the Grammy nomination, Candlemass just won an award at the Swedish Grammis for Best Hard Rock Act.

Watch the lyric video for “Porcelain Skull” below.