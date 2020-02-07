Carly Rae Jepsen shares new single “Let’s Be Friends”, plus tour dates: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Caroline Daniel

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, many lovers are surely working on a romantic playlist for their boos. (We certainly are; you may want to keep your eyes on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn next week.) For the rest of us out here without a sweetheart, however, Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new single called “Let’s Be Friends”.

A snapping, biting pop tune, “Let’s Be Friends” doesn’t really believe its own title. It’s just that line we always say when we end a relationship in an attempt to soften the blow. “It’s a black dress occasion/ Nobody’s dying, it’s a dinner not a date,” sings CRJ. “But I feel young and inspired/ That this is over and I’m hoping you’ll agree.” Ah, love.



Take a listen to “Let’s Be Friend” via the paper puppet-filled lyric video below.

Marking her first track since last year’s Dedicated, the song comes as Carly Rae Jepsen launches her latest UK and EU tour. She’s also revealed a three-date West Coast spring trek with stops in Oakland, Seattle, and Portland.

The shows are sandwiched between her upcoming appearances at Coachella, and she’s scheduled for Governors Ball, as well. Tickets to the new dates go on sale — naturally — on Valentine’s Day, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find CRJ’s full schedule below, and get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

Carly Rae Jepsen 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

02/08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

02/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

02/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/13 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

02/15 – Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik

02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

02/18 – München, DE @ Technikum München

02/19 – Berlin, De @ Columbia Theater

02/21 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/12 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/06 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

“Let’s Be Friends” Artwork: