Caroline Rose Shares New Single “Freak Like Me”, Expands US Tour: Stream

Caroline Rose at Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price

Last month, Caroline Rose announced a new album, Superstar, and shared its first track in “Feel The Way I Want”. Now, the indie artist is back with another single, “Freak Like Me”, along with new US tour dates.

Today’s offering is one that sonically feels like spring unfolding, with bright, lovely percussive elements and a piano line that wafts easily through the mix. In a surprising bit of contrast, though, these breezy arrangements are paired with more “grotesque” and blunt lyrics. Hear it below.



In a press statement, Rose explained the different working parts of the track, saying,

“‘Freak Like Me’ is a S&M-themed love song about falling in love with your dominatrix. The song’s melody is very floral and beautiful. I imagine it as some sort of delicate dress dancing around 17th century Versailles. I wanted to juxtapose this daintiness with grotesque lyrics. I’ve always wanted to write a pretty song with the word ‘vomit’ in it. Paradoxes are fun. I had been wanting to sample Aaron Embry’s “Raven Song” in a beat for the longest time. Then I had this kind of ‘ah ha!’ moment while working on the song on tour. I chopped up the sample, pitched it and it just fit perfectly. It really took the song to another level and completed the paradox.”

Superstar hits stores March 6th via New West Records. As for Rose’s new concerts, they’re an expansion of her already loaded spring tour schedule. They include a handful of gigs down the West Coast, as well as dates in Denver, Boise, and Salt Lake City. Check out her updated itinerary ahead, and grab tickets here.

Caroline Rose Tour Dates:

03/06 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

03/0 7 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

03/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

03/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

03/14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

03/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

04/24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/29 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

04/30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/01- 03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

06/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

06/19 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/20 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour