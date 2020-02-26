Celine Dion and Chris Isaak

Thirty years after its initial release, Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” has proven itself as a track listeners feel perpetually drawn to. Just recently, Lana Del Rey brought the singer out for a live performance of the beloved tune. Now, Celine Dion has taken a crack at it. The powerhouse singer has shared her cover of “Wicked Game” backed by Isaak himself, along with a new version of her Courage single “Imperfections”.

Recorded at Electric Lady Studios, Dion’s take on the song keeps close to the seductive original, though with less eeriness (which for some is where the magic of the track resides). The singer’s timbre ripples flawlessly through the low moody verses, with Isaak coming in for harmonies, the two iconic voices blending effortlessly as they shoot into the signature chorus.



In a press statement, Dion talked about staying true to the song’s form, explaining, “…it’s one of my favorite songs of all time for many, many, many reasons. But also I love the black and white music video for the song, of Chris Isaak and Helena Christensen on the beach […]. I wanted to respect the original version, which I still think is perfection.”

In response to Dion’s cover, Isaak added, “At last! When I heard Celine singing there was a big smile on my face. It’s just fun to hear her sing…somebody said about Fred Astaire‘s dancing “he makes it look so easy”… Celine makes it sound so effortless.”

Check out Dion’s take on “Wicked Game” ahead, along with her new stripped down recording of her recent track “Imperfections”, both exclusively through Spotify Singles.

Dion is still out on her expansive “Courage Tour”, and you can get tickets here. Meanwhile, Isaak will be performing at the upcoming New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.