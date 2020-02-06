Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze announce new album Amends, unveil “Sickness” video: Watch

Grey Daze, by Anjella/Sakiphotography

Grey Daze, the band that Chester Bennington was in prior to joining Linkin Park, will release a new album called Amends this spring. The LP features re-recorded versions of old songs, with Bennington’s original vocals still in place. In addition, the band has unveiled a video for the leadoff track, “Sickness”.

Bennington joined Grey Daze in 1993 when he was a young teenage. The band gained a sizable following in the Phoenix, Arizona area until their breakup in 1998, after which Bennington joined Linkin Park.



Chester had approached Grey Daze drummer Sean Dowdell about getting the band back together and playing a 20th anniversary show in celebration of Club Tattoo, a business they ran together. In early 2017, they teased a reunion show, but sadly Chester took his own life in summer of that year.

For the Amends album, which arrives April 10th via Lorna Vista Recordings, Dowdell and fellow Grey Daze members Mace Beyers (bass) and Cristin Davis (guitar) re-recorded the band’s old tracks, keeping Bennington’s original vocals intact. Such musicians as Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer, Helmet’s Page Hamilton, Bush’s Chris Traynor, and others also appear on the album, helping to flesh out the songs.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Chester’s widow, Talinda Bennington, remarked, “[Chester] wanted to do Grey Daze again because the music was awesome, he loved it back then, and he was excited to be able to create … he had accomplished so much and come so far since then – he was excited about it.”

Following the first single, “What’s in the Eye”, which arrived in mid January, Grey Daze have released a music video for the song “Sickness”. The video can be seen below, while the Amends album is available for preorder via the official Grey Daze website.

Amends Artwork:

Amends Tracklist:

01. Sickness

02. Sometimes

03. What’s in the Eye

04. The Syndrome

05. In Time

06. Just Like Heroine

07. B12

08. Soul Song

09. Morei Sky

10. She Shines

11. Shouting Out