Clairo Shares New Song “february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)”: Stream

Clairo’s profile has risen considerably since we named her Artist of the Month back in August. She’s delivered a number of strong TV performances, collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Mura Masa, and was recently named the NME Awards’ Best New Act in the World. Now, ahead of her forthcoming tour with Tame Impala, the Immunity musician has shared a new song called “february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)”.

The spacey demo finds the singer’s echoing vocals floating over a Lynchian bed of synthesizers. It’s a somewhat darker tone from what fans were introduced to on Immunity, though it maintains the bedroom vibes for which Clairo’s known. Lyrically, the song meditates on the regret that comes with realizing too late the potential for love. “Guess I was waiting on you/ I’ve been waiting my whole life/ But I guess I didn’t know what was in front of me,” she sings.



Listen to the demo track below.

In addition to her run of shows with Tame Impala, Clairo is set to appear at festivals like Osheaga, Forecastle, and Okeechobee. Get tickets to all her upcoming concerts here.