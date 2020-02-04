Coheed and Cambria announce massive 2020 tour

Coheed and Cambria, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Coheed and Cambria will spend much of this year on the road, as the progressive rockers have announced a massive 2020 tour. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender NWFT” tour, will travel through North America, with the first leg happening in late spring and a second in late summer.

On both tour legs, Coheed and Cambria will perform their fourth studio album, 2007’s Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World for Tomorrow, from front to back. The band will also bring out other popular tracks from its entire catalog.



“Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria,” vocalist Claudio Sanchez said in a statement. “And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”

The first leg of the tour will kick off May 5th in Austin, Texas, and run through the end of May. The second leg will begin August 30th in Royal Oak, Michigan, and wrap up in early October. View the full list of dates below.

Progressive instrumental rockers CHON will provide support on both legs of the tour. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster starting at 10:00 a.m. local time Friday, February 7th, with pre-sales starting as early as Wednesday (February 5th). Fans can also pick up tickets here.

In other news, Coheed and Cambria’s No World for Tomorrow comic series is scheduled to arrive in late 2020 via Boom! Studios.

Coheed and Cambria “Neverender NWFT” 2020 Tour Dates with CHON:

05/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

05/08 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

05/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/13 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/17 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

05/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

05/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

05/25 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/27 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

05/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

05/29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

08/30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

09/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove

09/05 – Saint Paul, MN. @ Palace Theatre

09/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/09 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

09/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/16 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors *

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

09/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage

09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/26 – New Orleans, LA. @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

10/02 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Center

10/03 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

* = w/ Thursday