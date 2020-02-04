Coheed and Cambria announce massive 2020 tour

Coheed and Cambria will spend much of this year on the road, as the progressive rockers have announced a massive 2020 tour. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender NWFT” tour, will travel through North America, with the first leg happening in late spring and a second in late summer.
On both tour legs, Coheed and Cambria will perform their fourth studio album, 2007’s Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World for Tomorrow, from front to back. The band will also bring out other popular tracks from its entire catalog.
“Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria,” vocalist Claudio Sanchez said in a statement. “And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”
The first leg of the tour will kick off May 5th in Austin, Texas, and run through the end of May. The second leg will begin August 30th in Royal Oak, Michigan, and wrap up in early October. View the full list of dates below.
Progressive instrumental rockers CHON will provide support on both legs of the tour. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster starting at 10:00 a.m. local time Friday, February 7th, with pre-sales starting as early as Wednesday (February 5th). Fans can also pick up tickets here.
In other news, Coheed and Cambria’s No World for Tomorrow comic series is scheduled to arrive in late 2020 via Boom! Studios.
Coheed and Cambria “Neverender NWFT” 2020 Tour Dates with CHON:
05/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
05/08 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
05/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/13 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/17 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
05/23 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
05/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
05/25 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/27 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
05/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
05/29 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/30 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
09/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove
09/05 – Saint Paul, MN. @ Palace Theatre
09/06 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/09 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
09/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/16 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors *
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
09/22 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
09/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage
09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/26 – New Orleans, LA. @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
09/27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
10/02 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Center
10/03 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
* = w/ Thursday